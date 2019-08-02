VIDEO: Man wanted after stealing beef from Farm Fresh in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing from a grocery store in Shockoe Bottom.
Officers were called to Farm Fresh in the 2300 block of East Main Street in Richmond on July 3 for a reported shoplifting.
Employees told police a man had stolen two packages of ground beef and an iced tea. Surveillance video shows a man putting the packages of beef in his pants.
Employees of the store attempted to detain the man, but he was able to get away and left the store on foot toward the stairs leading to East Franklin Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
