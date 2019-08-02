United Way hosts Literacy Kit Kickoff in support of young learners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will host a Literacy Kit Kickoff at Central Virginia Walmart locations.
Volunteers with the organization will be collecting, sorting and counting donated school supplies for young learners.
The event supports United Way’s region-wide effort to ensure kids are ready for school and reading at grade-level by third grade.
Throughout the year, United Way collects and assembles over 1,500 Literacy Kits for students in the region.
Each Literacy Kit includes school supplies, an age-appropriate book, information for parents and supplies for students.
The event takes place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at seven area Walmart locations:
- Ashland: 145 Hill Carter Parkway, Ashland, VA 23005
- Chester: 12000 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
- Chesterfield: 14501 Hancock Village, Chesterfield, VA 23832
- Midlothian: 12200 Chattanooga Plaza, Midlothian, VA 23112
- Petersburg: 3500 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805
- Short Pump: 11400 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060
- West End: 6920 Forest Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230
