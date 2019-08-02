United Way hosts Literacy Kit Kickoff in support of young learners

Each Literacy Kit includes school supplies, an age-appropriate book, information for parents and supplies for students.
By Tamia Mallory | August 2, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 5:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will host a Literacy Kit Kickoff at Central Virginia Walmart locations.

Volunteers with the organization will be collecting, sorting and counting donated school supplies for young learners.

The event supports United Way’s region-wide effort to ensure kids are ready for school and reading at grade-level by third grade.

Throughout the year, United Way collects and assembles over 1,500 Literacy Kits for students in the region.

The event takes place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at seven area Walmart locations:

  • Ashland: 145 Hill Carter Parkway, Ashland, VA 23005
  • Chester: 12000 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
  • Chesterfield: 14501 Hancock Village, Chesterfield, VA 23832
  • Midlothian: 12200 Chattanooga Plaza, Midlothian, VA 23112
  • Petersburg: 3500 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805
  • Short Pump: 11400 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060
  • West End: 6920 Forest Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230

