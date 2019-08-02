‘They had the time of their lives’: 12U softball returns from World Series

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The 12U Glen Allen All Stars are back in Virginia after a “once in a lifetime experience” at the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.
The team was able to make it to the tournament after Walmart saw NBC12’s On Your Side story about the financial troubles the team faced. Walmart donated $10,000 to help the team get to Jensen Beach, Florida.
According to team mom Danielle Harris, the team went 1-3 in pool play, beating Maine 3-0, and then 1-1 in the Diamond bracket tournament play, beating La-Ark 12-1 on Wednesday but falling to Colorado 5-3 Thursday.
“A lot of teams were year-round travel teams rather than true all star teams,” Harris said. “They had really close competitive games but couldn’t get the wins.”
The girls traveled back to Glen Allen Thursday night.
“They all had the time of their lives,” Harris said about the team’s experience.
The tournament continued Friday with the remaining teams.
