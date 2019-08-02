Tests positive for Legionella bacteria at Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tests have returned positive for a Legionella bacteria at Greenfield Elementary School in Chesterfield County.
The bacteria found on a cooling tower is from “a strain known to potentially cause illness. Though the LP1 strain was present in the cooling tower at Greenfield, it has not been confirmed that the bacteria at Greenfield is responsible for making anyone sick,” Chesterfield officials said in a news release on Friday.
The positive tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after 10 cases of Legionnaires disease, a type of pneumonia, were confirmed in northeastern Chesterfield.
“The county understands that the school division is working diligently to remediate the situation at Greenfield Elementary,” county officials said. “Moreover, subsequent tests at Greenfield will ensure the school is safe when reopened.”
The school was closed this week and summer programs were moved to Weaver Elementary School.
“The county is actively working to better understand the school division’s inspection regimen for facilities and to establish uniform protocols moving forward to ensure a more even and appropriate standard of care for publicly owned assets,” said Leslie Haley, chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “To that end, we have engaged the county’s Risk Management and Internal Audit functions to provide recommendations for best practices moving forward.”
The county said Friday that “while those most affected by Legionnaires disease tend to be older adults and/or those with underlying health issues, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should seek medical care.”
The county says no other county facilities have been impacted.
For more information Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
