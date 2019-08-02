Tax-free weekend starts today

Virginia tax-free weekend starts today
By Rachel DePompa | August 2, 2019 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 8:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting today through August 4, it’s a tax-free weekend in Virginia and it’s all centered around back-to-school items.

You can also buy clothes and shoes, and even equipment to get your home ready for a storm.

So, what can you get? Schools supplies that cost $20 or less per item. Shoes and clothing that are $100 or less per item.

Do you lose power a lot in storms? Portable generators count, as well as gas-powered chainsaws and chainsaw accessories.

You can find a detailed list from the State Commonwealth here!

Some stores may have deals to go along with the tax break. For instance, if you like Target and use your red-card you’ll save and extra 5% on these items.

