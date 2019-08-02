1 dead, 1 injured in 2 overnight East End shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two shootings overnight in Richmond’s East End.
The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rogers Street.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police then responded to a second shooting just before 1 a.m. near North 25th Street and Q Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
Both shootings are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
