1 dead, 1 injured in 2 overnight East End shootings
By Victoria Doss | August 2, 2019 at 2:14 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 2:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two shootings overnight in Richmond’s East End.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rogers Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded to a second shooting just before 1 a.m. near North 25th Street and Q Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Both shootings are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

