Police searching for women who stole from Virginia ABC store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who stole items from a Virginia ABC store.
Officers responded to the store in the 2000 block of East Main Street just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 for the report of shoplifting.
When officers arrived, an employee told officers two unknown females entered the store and stole two bottles of Grey Goose vodka.
The victim told police one suspect distracted the employee, while the other stole the alcohol. The two then left the store.
The first suspect was last seen wearing a grey Nike T-shirt, black leggings and dark brown sandals.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a black Levi’s T-shirt, white ripped jeans and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
