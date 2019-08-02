Police searching for attempted robbery, vehicle theft suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the two suspects behind an attempted robbery and vehicle theft.
The attempted robbery occurred in a Wawa parking lot at 3:40 p.m. and the car theft occurred at 7-Eleven minutes later, both on Monday, July 22.
Police say a man was sitting in his vehicle at Wawa, in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike, when two suspects approached him demanding money. The victim was able to flee the scene and contact police. The suspects did not obtain anything from the victim.
Police were then called to the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Turner Road for a reported motor vehicle theft. The victim left his car running while he went inside the store, and the vehicle was missing when he came out. The vehicle is described as a blue 2004 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag XCK-1990. The vehicle remains missing.
Surveillance cameras at both locations captured photos of the suspects.
The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male with a dark complexion and beard. He is about 6 feet tall and 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black or red stripes and an animal logo on the front, a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.
The second suspect is described as a thin black male with a lighter complexion, a goatee and mustache. He is about 6 feet tall and 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white Nike hat, a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.
The incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.