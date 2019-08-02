News to know for Aug. 2: Man killed in 1 of 8 Richmond shootings; Scattered showers, storms; Strangled dog identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week has come to a rainy end, so don’t forget those umbrellas this morning!
Friday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
One man is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two overnight shootings in Richmond.
The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rogers Street. The male victim is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. near North 25th Street and Q Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
Both shootings are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A shooting that occurred in Richmond Thursday night has left a woman with a life-threatening injury.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of North 22nd Street at 8 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the woman on the scene.
This was the sixth reported shooting incident of the day in Richmond after five were reported in the early morning hours Thursday.
There is now a total of eight Richmond shootings within a 24-hour time period, including the two overnight shootings.
Richmond Animal Care and Control has released a picture of the dog who was found strangled in a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary School.
RACC is awaiting autopsy results to determine the official cause of death, and officers urge anyone with information to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A disabled veteran discovered his truck was stolen from his apartment in Henrico Thursday morning.
David Kilgore’s silver 2015 Toyota Tundra was equipped with an automatic step-side that when activated allowed him to get in and out with ease.
Kilgore says uses the truck to get to the VA Hospital where he works with other wounded veterans, but he says until he gets that vehicle back, he’s not going anywhere.
If you have any information to the whereabouts of Kilgore’s car or have any information to the string of car-related thefts Henrico Police is investigating at apartments near North Gayton and West Broad Street, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Southside Regional Medical Center and Southside Physicians Network are joining forces for the “Big Latch on Tri-Cities,” a celebration of new moms and moms-to-be.
The celebration will focus on women’s health education, resources, networking and community services.
The event takes place tomorrow, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Petersburg Family and YMCA.
