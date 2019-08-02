‘It’s been a bloodbath’: 3 dead after nine shootings in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are saying enough is enough after Richmond Police respond to a total of nine shooting incidents within 24 hours.
“It’s been a blood bath in the last 48 hours,” Richmond NAACP president James Minor said. “I’m sick of it, and the City of Richmond is sick of it as well."
The latest victim is Dominic Christian, 33, who was found shot to death in the middle of North 25th Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Another man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Just 10 minutes before that a shooting was reported on Rogers Street. In that incident, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say a silver van was seen leaving the area, and the shooting might have been part of a robbery.
A few hours before, a woman was shot while standing with her friends on North 22nd Street around 8 p.m.
Police say a man riding a BMX style bike shot into the crowd. They are still working to figure out a reason why.
“We are calling for city leaders to step up," Minor said. “We are calling for community leaders to step up and civic associations and all who want to be apart of an action plan.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office sent a statement saying, “The Mayor is extremely concerned about the violence that has occurred this last week and has been in frequent contact with (Richmond Police) Chief (William) Smith to receive updates on each case, as well as the efforts undertaken by the department to bring those responsible to justice and restore a sense of security to those families who have been impacted.”
Councilwoman Kim Gray serves as the vice chair for public safety, and she is demanding a change.
“These are parents, these are brothers and sisters,” Gray said. “There are long-term things we can be doing like investing in our schools and programs in our community so young people have opportunities."
Police say they don’t believe the shootings are related, and officers are still searching for the shooters.
“Put the guns down," Minor said. “Enough is enough.”
So far there have been no arrests in any of the shootings.
Anyone with information about any of these investigations is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.