‘He was always on point:’ Musicians pay tribute to staple of the Grand Strand music scene

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A musician’s musician is being remembered for his contributions to the Grand Strand music scene.
Timothy Hoback’s Facebook page was flooded with remembrances and photos after he passed away Wednesday night. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said he collapsed around 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m., the probable cause being cardiac-related. He was 63 years old.
Those who knew Hoback said he collapsed while on stage at the Wild Wing Café in Barefoot Landing while performing with his side band, The Big Bad Wolf.
“He left this world doing what he loved and lived for, and that was playing music,” one person wrote on Hoback’s Facebook page.
Tammy Nance Barbour first met Hoback at The Voodoo Lounge in North Myrtle Beach back in the early 2000s. The musician heard her sing and told her, “If you ever need a bass player, you call me,” she recalled.
A few years later, a bass player was just what Barbour needed. So, she pulled out Hoback’s number and gave him a call. That started a musical partnership that lasted for 15 years. The two played together in groups like The Sharks and, most recently, Tammy’s Tangent.
“He was always willing to learn any song or help in any way that he could with getting parts right on songs with different musicians,” Barbour said.
Hoback’s musical tastes ranged from blues to rock and roll, according to Barbour. She said he was the type of player who was willing to try anything.
“He wanted to be the best at his craft,” Barbour said.
Brian Morrison recalled first meeting Hoback back in 2002, after moving to the Grand Strand.
Morrison, who plays lead guitar and sings, said he and Hoback jammed together as part of The Injectors for three years starting in 2005.
“He was so consistent. He was always on point. He’s one of the only musicians I’ve ever played with that never missed a note,” Morrison said.
When he wasn’t playing “anywhere from Murrells Inlet to Virginia,” as Barbour said, Hoback would go to the clubs and support other musicians, according to Morrison.
“He was good for the music scene,” Morrison said.
Hoback’s resume wasn’t simply relegated to the Grand Strand.
According to information on Tammy’s Tangent’s website, Hoback had more than 40 years of live and studio experience. That included sharing the bill with classic rock staples like The Pretenders and .38 Special.
“He has dedicated most of his life to entertaining and this is apparent with every performance!” the website states.
Still, for Morrison, Hoback’s legacy will be the many friends he made along the Grand Strand, no doubt many friendships forged through the power of music.
“He was just an amazing musician that was just able to jump into any combination,” Morrison said.
