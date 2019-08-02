Cat revived after Chesterfield house fire; 4 displaced

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people, including two children, were displaced by a house fire Thursday evening in Chesterfield.
Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Woodyshade Circle at 6:30 p.m. for a deck fire.
A neighbor reported the fire and when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were spreading from the deck to the inside of the home.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but a cat was inside the house. Firefighters were able to rescue and revive the cat.
