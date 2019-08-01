Virginia Tech’s Bud Foster to step down after 2019 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7/GRAY TV) - Defensive Coach Bud Foster is set to step down as Virginia Tech’s Defensive Coordinator after the 2019 football season.
During Virginia Tech Football Media Day, Foster became emotional as he announced the news.
"I've been very blessed to have this opportunity and I can't thank you enough. I want to thank Coach Beamer for giving me an opportunity to do some really special things and giving me an opportunity to get a chance to experience a dream of a lifetime," Foster said.
"I love this team and their focus, and our focus is going to be on this team and their season."
Foster began his journey at Virginia Tech back in 1987 under Frank Beamer. He helped get the Hokies to the Sugar Bowl in 1999 and was later recognized as Defensive Coordinator of the Year.
According to Hokie Sports, when the 2019 season concludes Foster will “continue to serve Virginia Tech Athletics in a new role reporting directly to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock similar to Frank Beamer, working as an ambassador for the program, in addition to focusing on special initiatives and other duties as assigned.”
Copyright 2019 WDBJ via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.