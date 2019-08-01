On this day: Carter Family makes its first recording

The Carter Family. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Brian Tynes | August 1, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 4:39 PM

(WWBT) - The Carter Family made its first recording in Bristol on Aug. 1 and 2 in 1927.

The Carters were known as the “First Family of Country Music” and consisted of Alvin Pleasant Carter, Sara Doughtery Carter and Maybelle Addington Carter.

The Carters were from Scott County, Virginia, and were an influential trio blending harmony in their vocals in both traditional music and original songs.

On this day in Virginia, from state historical marker KA-18 in Scott County along US 23/58 outside Weber City. Carter...

Posted by Virginia Department of Historic Resources on Thursday, August 1, 2019

For more on Virginia history, listen to “How We Got Here," a podcast produced by NBC12. The Carter Family is featured in episode three.

