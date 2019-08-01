Stafford man charged with 2 burglaries in one hour

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford man was arrested July 21 after alleging burglarizing two businesses.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Hussein Jarrar, 20, of Stafford, stayed after hours at a Bed, Bath & Beyond at 1190 Stafford Market Place, waited until employees left and attempted to steal money from the cash register.
He was unable to take anything from the register and left the store. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:30 p.m. to an alarm at the store.
About an hour later, deputies responded to another alarm at Winning Image Salon and Day Spa. A back door the business was broken and a cash register was damaged.
The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed the same man was responsible for both burglaries.
Jarrar was seen walking on Worth Avenue and was arrested. He is charged with breaking and entering and felony destruction of property.
Jarrar is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
