Realtor turns ‘sad situation’ into fun opportunity with memorable listing photos
Sonya Boatwright, a realtor with Rashkind Saunders & Co., birthed the unique idea after one of her clients had to abruptly leave their home. (Source: Sonya Boatwright/Rashkind Saunders & Co.)
By Tamia Mallory | August 1, 2019 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 1:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond Realtor is making quite a “rawr” after featuring inflatable dinosaurs in listing photos.

Sonya Boatwright, a Realtor with Rashkind Saunders & Co., birthed the unique idea after one of her clients had to abruptly leave their home.

“My clients got transferred for work and thus had to move from the home which they really loved. So we decided to make a sad situation into an opportunity to have a little fun,” said Boatwright. “Over some beers at a local brewery, we hatched the idea of having dinosaurs living in the home as if they were humans.”

“We got the photographer on board and just had an absolute blast shooting the photos!” she said.

In the photos, the dinosaurs can be seen baking, watching television, resting and grilling outside.

“I am a full service Realtor with Rashkind Saunders & Co. in the Richmond area. I work with both sellers and buyers and strive to make the process fun for each of my clients,” said Boatwright.

The open house for the home is Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in buying or selling a home can contact Boatwright at sonya@sonyasellsrichmond.com.

She can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

