Police searching for missing Richmond firefighter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Newport News police are searching for a missing Richmond firefighter, WTKR reports.
Daniel Lewis, 30, was reported missing out of Newport News on Monday.
Officers were unable to find Lewis after reporting to his Newport News home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive for a welfare check.
Police received the welfare check call from a Battalion Chief with the Richmond Fire Department.
According to WTKR, Lewis commutes to Richmond for work.
Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts should contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-353-8694.
