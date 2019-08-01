Police: Man found shot near truck parked in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was expected to survive from injures sustained in a early-morning shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court, police said.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Hill Street just after 1 a.m.
“Once on scene they [officers] found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury,” a police captain said.
Police said the man was found shot at a truck that was parked half way over the guard rail at the end of St. Paul Street.
No information on a suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.