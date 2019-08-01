News to know for Aug. 1: 1 hurt, 2 dead in shootings; Jury deliberates on man accused of killing wife; Bridge dedicated to fallen trooper

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is coming to an end, but the heat is not.
Thursday’s forecast will be slightly sunny, with only a 20% chance of rain.
Temperatures will rise to 90°.
Richmond officials say there were five overnight shootings in the City.
One shooting in Gilpin Court left a man in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Another shooting at the Bloom Apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue left two men dead.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Federico was accused of shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend.
He was arrested after a manhunt, and charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Richmond Animal Care and Control officers are investigating the death of a female pit bull who was found strangled to death.
The 3-year-old dog’s body was recovered on Friday around 2:30 p.m.
She was found in a dumpster by a school employee behind John B. Cary Elementary School, located in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue. Officials say they believe the dog was dumped about an hour or so before being found.
Dowell was shot and killed in February while helping with a search warrant during a narcotics arrest operation in Cumberland County.
The dedication will take place tomorrow at Amherst County High School.
Come get a back to school haircut, and make a difference!
From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at Hair Cuttery, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Share-A-Haircut program which has donated more than 2.4 million free haircut certificates valued at nearly $36 million.
