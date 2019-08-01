3 men wanted after assault, robbery on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for three suspects in an assault and robbery on Broad Street.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Broad Street at 3:21 a.m. on July 26. A man said he was walking eastbound when three other men assaulted and robbed him of cash a mobile phone.
The men then left the scene eastbound on West Broad Street.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
