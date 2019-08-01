In just four hours, five reported shootings left 2 dead, 3 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after Richmond Police Chief William Smith took an oath to serve the city, Richmond saw one of the most violent nights of the summer.
At 1:12 a.m. Thursday morning police responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street after a teen accidentally shot himself. Police say he’s expected to be OK.
One minute later, police were called to St. Paul Street in Gilpin Court after a shooting into a truck, injuring a passenger in the leg. The driver sped away, crashing into a guardrail just one block over.
At 2:30 a.m., police found 34-year-old Olajuwon Elleby and 39-year-old Jammie Walker dead in a parking lot on Chamberlyne Avenue.
“I heard three gunshots go off," Rayburn Jackson said. “I heard boom, boom, boom, boom and I ran down the steps. They were just good neighbors. They were really good neighbors to me."
Jackson said the two fathers were some of the nicest people and after the violence he doesn’t feel safe.
“Chamberlayne needs to get their act together," Jackson said. “They need more patrols over here in this area.”
At 4:13 a.m., police were called to Hunt Avenue for an attempted robbery where they found a man who was shot several times.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
“It woke me up,” resident Maria Russel said. “All I saw this morning were plenty of policeman and fire trucks."
As Russel sits on her porch, she thinks about how the neighborhood has changed.
“This was a nice neighborhood, but now something goes on there all the time," Russel said. “They have too much company for one thing.”
An hour later, at 5:15 a.m., the last incident of the busy early morning hours came in when police were called to Martin Luther King Preschool on Mosby Street after someone shot out 22 windows with a BB gun.
It’s the 10th time since March that windows at the school were damaged.
As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made in any of the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
