Health inspector finds two Henrico restaurants had flies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gastropub and a barbecue hot spot are the two restaurants in this week’s Restaurant Report.
Toast, an American gastropub, has two locations. At the Three Chopt Road location in Henrico, an inspector found many different foods, including numerous meats, being held at improper temperatures, pink and black mold on the ice machine in the kitchen, as well as multiple flies at the bar and a few in the back kitchen.
The restaurant’s manager says the mold was found at the bottom of the ice machine and was easy to clean. As for the flies, they say it’s summertime and that’s something they battle all season long.
The restaurant was re-inspected about six weeks later and was found to have dropped to two priority and seven core violations. The mold and the flies were no longer an issue. Toast was re-inspected on Tuesday and was found to have dropped from nine violations to eight.
Smoke Pit Grill, a family-owned joint known for its BBQ, is in Henrico on Staples Mill Road.
In one inspection, the restaurant had five priority, three priority foundation, and 12 core violations. An inspector had issues with boxes of food stored on the floor, as well as three flies in the back kitchen near the prep area.
The restaurant’s kitchen manager said the inspectors showed up when a delivery arrived, which was a challenge. They also say they have a consistent pest control.
The restaurant was re-inspected about about six weeks later and its violations dropped from 20 to 12. An inspector didn’t see any flies, but food did need to be moved from the floor.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
