Group expands to offer transitional housing for women in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Work is underway in Richmond to help give women a fresh start as they work to rebuild their lives.
The Real Life is a non-profit that just acquired a home on the Southside. Once it’s rehabbed in a couple of weeks, it will be used to provide recovery and transitional housing to women.
"I'm dirty. I've been working and sweating like crazy all day,” Sarah Scarbrough said as she gets her hands dirty.
The Real Life group is flipping the home it acquired this month to help women in need and they’ll basically live there for free.
"Patching all the brick around the bottom because it is crumbling apart...every inch of the inside has been painted,” Scarbrough said looking at the progress.
It’s an expansion of free services the group offers. In April of 2017, the group opened a home for men in Richmond to help them rebuild. Then in December, the same group opened a community center to assist those battling mental health challenges, addiction and trauma. In about two weeks, Real Life plans to be able to open a new recovery house just for women.
"I felt like I owed society because I took something that you can’t give back,” Darrell Smith said.
Darrell Smith is one of the volunteers working on the home, a job he does freely since he benefits from living in the home for men.
"It gave me a place, a place to consider to be home,” he said.
After serving 36 years for murder, he's turning his life around. He’s determined to be better because he's connected with a group that gives everyone a shot at redemption.
"Without the support system the odds, in my opinion, is that most people will go back (to crime), even if they didn’t have the desire to go back because you don’t have that foundation,” he said.
So they're working to literally build a new one. For the group's founder, this is all about one thing.
"Treating humans like humans,” Scarbrough said.
That's reason enough for this labor of love.
This project is funded by private donations. There are no public funds or grants.
