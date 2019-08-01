Future developers? Coding program sets up children to learn useful tech skills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our world these days is driven by touch screens, apps, and computers. And we can only guess what’s ahead for our kids in a fast-paced, tech savvy lifetime.
One company, though, is hoping to give them a leg up when it comes to speaking the language.
The kids at Code Ninjas are learning skills many adults don’t know.
“They’re going to start with block coding on something called ‘Scratch,’" said Michael Dors, center director for Code Ninjas. "And they’re going to build their way up and learn other coding languages for the computer.”
The room is full of kids like Sophia Milikan, who knows what “Scratch” is and can use it.
“She’s telling me the terminology and what she’s learning and she’s like, ‘you’re going to have to teach me that because I don’t know that,’" said Marian Milikan, Sophia’s mom. "That’s something that I haven’t learned yet that I didn’t get to learn growing up.”
Then there are children like Kingston Jackson, who built a game.
“I made a few Scratch games ... the first one was ‘Cat and Neil,’” said Kingston, who has been coming a few months.
“These kids may all want to be game developers but they could take this coding knowledge and be a private developer and make apps and actually make an income,” said Dors.
It’s a self-paced class and you can drop in, whenever. Once you pay, no appointments or specific days. If they’re open, your kids can come.
Parents say their kids are getting better at reading, math, and problem solving.
“I want him to learn about it when he’s 8 and then be the next Google CEO in the future. Who knows?” said Brittany Woolfolk, Kingston’s mom.
You can pay $100- $300 a month and that will get you a range of classtime from one hour to unlimited time. There are also parent’s night out options.
