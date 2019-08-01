Forecast: Typical August heat and humidity, with a slight rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chance drops down on Thursday but picks back up Friday and Saturday.
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny with only a slight pop up shower or storm chance. High: 90° (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.