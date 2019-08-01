Dog found strangled in dumpster behind Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control officers are investigating the death of a female pit bull.
The 3-year-old dog’s body was recovered on Friday around 2:30 p.m.
She was found in a dumpster by a school employee behind John B. Cary Elementary School, located in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue. Officials say they believe the dog was dumped about an hour or so before being found.
"She had a leash tightly wound around her neck. It appeared that she had not been deceased very long, which is kind of strange because it’s a very public area in the middle of the day,” said Christie Chipps Peters of Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Chipps Peters said the dog also had bruises around her neck. RACC hopes that anyone in the nearby park that day may remember seeing the dog.
“If you saw anyone walking the dog matching that description: the base of her body was black with a white chest. Her leash was green,” said Chipps Peters.
On Aug. 1, RACC released a photo of the dog from a previous home, as well as the leash she was wearing.
Erin Kutsko lives nearby and brought her daughter to the playground just yards away from the dumpster today. As a pit bull owner herself, she says the incident hits a little too close to home.
“It’s really upsetting. I don’t understand how anyone can do that to an animal. Whether its treated like a pet, an extension of their family, or just an animal that they don’t really have a connection with, I don’t know how someone can do that," Kutsko said.
RACC says that the dog was microchipped and that its previous owners are helping investigators track down who currently owned the dog.
They add that the school did have cameras, but none that could see the dumpster, and so they’re hoping the members of the community could provide more info.
“This level of aggression is coming out in different capacities. We get all kinds of different types of dogs that sadly face some type of this kind of egregious behavior, and it breaks our hearts," Chipps Peters added.
The crime comes months after Tommie the pit bull died after being tied to a pole and set on fire.
On July 1, “Tommie’s Law” went into effect, making animal cruelty a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
RACC is awaiting autopsy results for to determine the official cause of death, and officers urge anyone with information to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
