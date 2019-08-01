Body found in river during search for missing person

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in the Meherrin River.
The Emporia Police Department says it was asked to assist the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office in searching for Jamier Leonard, who was reported missing July 25.
During the search along the Meherrin River, personnel from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department found the human remains, which have not yet been identified.
Several other organizations assisted in the search.
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for an autopsy.
