‘We are headed in the right direction and Chief Smith knows the way.’ Richmond’s new police chief officially sworn in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officially has a new police chief. William Smith, 51, was sworn in Wednesday morning, during a ceremony at Virginia Union University.
Chief William Smith is a 24-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, following in his father’s footsteps.
After a national search, Mayor Levar Stoney chose Smith for the top post, and said during the ceremony, “We are headed in the right direction and Chief Smith knows the way.”
Smith outlined some of his most important strategies moving forward, giving remarks at the podium.
“My role as the chief of police is to listen... to listen to the needs of the community, desires of the community, expectations of the community, and translate that into action,” said Smith.
Smith also said that his administration will focus on restorative justice, helping offenders transform their lives and succeeding when they return to the community.
