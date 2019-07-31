Virginia man pleads guilty to cyber stalking, sharing nude photos of former girlfriends

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Culpeper man pleaded guilty to federal charges of cyberstalking two women he used to date.
Satyasurya Sahas Thumma, 23, was charged with cyberstalking, unauthorized access to a protected computer and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, Thumma stalked two women following romantic relationships with each after they broke up with him.
From February to April 2018 Thumma had a sexual relationship with a woman identified only as "Victim 1.″ The woman had sent Thumma several nude images of herself during the relationship, which she ended in April 2018.
Prosecutors said Thumma attempted to rekindle the relationship, and when that effort failed he began posing as an unknown person and sent Victim 1 anonymous text messages and threatened to post her nude images publicly. Thumma allegedly sent the text messages through an app that allows users to make text messages appear to come from a number that is different from the user’s actual number.
Prosecutors said he created a Snapchat account, invited the woman’s friends to join the account and sent the nude images to her parents.
In the summer of 2018, Thumma dated a woman identified as “Victim 2” after meeting through an online dating site.
She also sent him several nude images and videos during their relationship and following their break-up, he used the same anonymous text message app to send harassing messages to the victim and her mother, prosecutors said.
Thumma was accused of using a conspiracy story alleging violent people were threatening him and had hacked into his accounts to steal her nude images and sent Victim 2 emails from secure overseas providers including extortion demands, death threats and photos of dead and tortured women.
That story became elevated after Thumma was sent to the hospital following a DUI car crash in Richmond. While in the hospital and wearing a gown that was spattered with blood, prosecutors said Thumma took a selfie in which he appeared to be unconscious and send the message to Victim 2 and her mother using the anonymous texting app with the message “Ur next.”
Victim 2′s nude images were send to both her parents, their family’s church email address and Thumma hacked into her Twitter account and sent approximately 30 messages containing her nude pictures to her friends. Additionally, Thumma hacked into the woman’s Facebook page and changed her password and then said the violent people from his conspiracy story were responsible for both social media hacks.
Thumma faces a maximum of 17 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.