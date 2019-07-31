Record amount of unclaimed property distributed in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A record amount of unclaimed money was returned to Virginia residents in 2019.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that $87.1 million was handed out through the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program in fiscal year 2019.
The previous record was set last year when $79 million of unclaimed property was distributed.
A press release said 2019 saw a 9.5 percent increase in the amount of property distributed and represented more than 129,900 asset accounts.
The program began in 1961 and has paid out more than $847 million.
Virginia residents can search www.vaMoneySearch.org for any unclaimed property belonging to them. The service is free.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.