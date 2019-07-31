’Pompeii: The Immortal City’ closes Sept. 3 at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On display for only the second time since its creation, “Pompeii: The Immortal City” will be leaving the Science Museum of Virginia on Sept. 3.
While Pompeii is known for its catastrophic ending, it is less known is how advanced the people of Pompeii were with regard to science, technology, engineering and math concepts.
The exhibition includes more than 100 original artifacts found during archaeological excavations that illuminate the disciplines in which the civilization excelled.
The Science Museum is the only Mid-Atlantic venue hosting “The Immortal City,” so this may be your only chance to see these artifacts up close.
The museum’s touring exhibition shows guests that Pompeii is more than a city destroyed by a volcano. It’s a reminder of the power of human curiosity and innovation.
The artifacts in the exhibition, along with models of machines and 3D reconstructions, will help guests appreciate the panorama of scientific knowledge and techniques mastered by the inhabitants of this Roman city.
To let guests step back in time, the exhibition also features two immersive experiences: one that simulates the eruption of Vesuvius and its destruction and one that features two body casts and reminds us that while the ancient Pompeians are gone, their accomplishments are still among us.
After it leaves Richmond in September, “The Immortal City” is going west to the Mobious Science Center in Spokane, Wash., and then to the Orlando Science Center in Florida.
