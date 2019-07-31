Patrick Henry High School cheerleader killed in car accident in New York

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss of Ambra Eddleton and three other teens who were involved in a deadly crash in New York over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to each family for their devastating and unimaginable loss. We remain hopeful that the survivor of this crash will make a full and swift recovery. As always, our focus will be on the well-being of our entire school community, and we will provide every support possible to our students, faculty, and staff who may need assistance.”