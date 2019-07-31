Patrick Henry High School cheerleader killed in car accident in New York

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Patrick Henry High School community is grieving following the death of a rising junior.
Principal Chris Martinez sent an email to parents earlier this week addressing the death of Ambra Eddleton.
Martinez said Eddleton was killed unexpectedly over the weekend in a car accident in New York.
The principal said Eddleton was active in cheering, gymnastics and many other after-school activities.
Hanover Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill issued a statement on the tragic loss:
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss of Ambra Eddleton and three other teens who were involved in a deadly crash in New York over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to each family for their devastating and unimaginable loss. We remain hopeful that the survivor of this crash will make a full and swift recovery. As always, our focus will be on the well-being of our entire school community, and we will provide every support possible to our students, faculty, and staff who may need assistance.”
School officials say counselors are readily available to provide assistance during this difficult time.
