News to know for July 31: Henrico restaurant fire; New RPD chief sworn in; Free guacamole at Chipotle on National Avocado Day

News to know for July 31
By Tamia Mallory | July 31, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good morning! As you head out this morning, don’t forget your umbrella.

Humidity returns

Wednesday’s forecast will be partly sunny, with humidity returning.

Afternoon showers and storms are on the radar, with a low-end threat of severe storms.

Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.

Humidity climbs back to mid-summer levels, rain likely in the next few days

Henrico restaurant fire

A small fire erupted at a Panera Bread in Henrico on Tuesday night.

The fire was put out before 11 p.m. at the restaurant located at Staples Mill and Parham roads.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The Health Department will be following up with management to ensure safety before opening up again.

Henrico fire crews battled a small fire at a Henrico Panera Bread on Tuesday night.
Henrico fire crews battled a small fire at a Henrico Panera Bread on Tuesday night. (Source: Henrico Fire)

New Richmond police chief

William Smith will be sworn in as the new police chief for the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday.

Smith began his career in Richmond in 1995 and has served for 23 years total. He was appointed interim chief in January, after Alfred Durham’s departure.

He will be sworn in at Virginia Union University at 10 a.m.

William Smith named new chief of Richmond Police

Trump addresses 400th anniversary of Jamestown assembly

President Donald Trump served as the keynote speaker of Virginia’s 400th Commemoration of democracy in the New World.

The ceremony marked the first meeting of the House of Burgesses in Jamestown on July 30, 1619.

The commemoration is also meant to honor the people forced into slavery and brought to the New World 400 years ago.

President Trump speaks at Virginia’s 400th Commemoration as Democrats protest

Gun violence forum in Petersburg

Virginia’s Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Moran joined a town hall on gun violence in Petersburg on Tuesday.

The town hall, organized by Congressman Donald McEachin, allowed citizens to speak on gun violence laws.

The discussion was about reform, following a number of mass shootings around the country.

Petersburg town hall on gun violence

National Avocado Day

Holy guacamole! Wednesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day.

Chipotle is celebrating by offering free guacamole. The freebie can only be redeemed online.

To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app. You do have to log in or create an account.

Wednesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day.
Wednesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day.

Final thought

“I suppose there are people who can pass up free guacamole, but they’re either allergic to avocado or too joyless to live.” - Frank Bruni

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.