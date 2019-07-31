A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle

Fearing the deaths were a sign of a new foreign animal disease, the U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Albemarle to investigate and found that six other cattle on the farm were infected with Theileria (pronounced tie-lee-ree-uh) orientalis, a fairly benign disease known to infect livestock in the U.S. But a later study done at Virginia Tech that looked at the form the Theileria took made a startling discovery: rather than the more common strain scientists were accustomed to seeing in North America, the disease infecting the Albemarle cattle was a virulent form known as the Ikeda subtype.