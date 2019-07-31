3 massage parlors, 2 homes searched in financial crimes investigation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three massage parlors and two homes in Chesterfield were searched as part of an investigation involving the Department of Homeland Security and FBI into financial crimes.
Chesterfield police said warrants were served at D&M Massage on Heaths Way, Tranquil Massage on Choctaw Road and Golden Finger Massage on Chester Road on Wednesday.
Witnesses said they say plain clothes and uniformed officers going in and out of D&M Massage. They say they also saw several women being taken from the business and driven away in an unmarked van.
Additionally, homes on Cambria Cove Boulevard and Windjammer Drive were searched.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Police have not said if anyone was arrested nor what the charges might be.
