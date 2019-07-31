Man wanted after tools stolen from truck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who stole tools from a vehicle.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue in the early morning hours July 23 for a reported theft.
Surveillance video shows an unidentified man on a bike approaching approaching a truck, tampering with a tool box and leaving with stolen tools.
The suspect was seen wearing a button-down short sleeve collared shirt with stripes, tan shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
