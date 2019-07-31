Man wanted after tools stolen from truck in Richmond

Suspect wanted after tools stolen from truck
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 31, 2019 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 2:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who stole tools from a vehicle.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue in the early morning hours July 23 for a reported theft.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified man on a bike approaching approaching a truck, tampering with a tool box and leaving with stolen tools.

The suspect was seen wearing a button-down short sleeve collared shirt with stripes, tan shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police are looking for this suspect in a theft of tools from a truck.
Richmond police are looking for this suspect in a theft of tools from a truck. (Source: Richmond police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.