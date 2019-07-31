Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

Virginia State Police were called to Route 631 in Powhatan County around 8:11 p.m. on July 29.
July 30, 2019 at 9:34 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 9:34 PM

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle on Monday evening.

Virginia State Police were called to Route 631 in Powhatan County around 8:11 p.m. on July 29.

Troopers said a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle, driven by Shane D. Sprouse, 38, was traveling on Route 631 when he ran off the road and into a ditch. He was then thrown from his motorcycle and struck a concrete driveway culvert.

“Sprouse was not wearing a helmet and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” police said in a release.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, police said.

Police are investigating.

