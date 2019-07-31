Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle on Monday evening.
Virginia State Police were called to Route 631 in Powhatan County around 8:11 p.m. on July 29.
Troopers said a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle, driven by Shane D. Sprouse, 38, was traveling on Route 631 when he ran off the road and into a ditch. He was then thrown from his motorcycle and struck a concrete driveway culvert.
“Sprouse was not wearing a helmet and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” police said in a release.
Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, police said.
Police are investigating.
