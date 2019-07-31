Jury deliberating fate of Chesterfield man accused of murdering estranged wife’s boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A jury is deliberating the fate of a Chesterfield man accused of shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend.
Joshua Federico was arrested after a manhunt and charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Federico is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend, Lawrence J. Howell, and shooting her, as well last summer at Howell’s home on Second Branch Road.
Four additional people were also charged in the case after investigators said Federico conspired with family and acquaintances to hire people to kill three witnesses in the murder case on Second Branch Road.
Federico’s trial began Monday. The jury will reconvene Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.
