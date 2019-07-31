Former Carver Elementary teachers sue RPS superintendent, board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three former George W. Carver Elementary School teachers accused in the SOL cheating scandal are suing the Richmond Public Schools superintendent and school board.
According to federal court documents, Betty Alexis, Stephanie Burgess and Chireda Cotman filed complaints against Superintendent Jason Kamras and the school board, accusing them of defamation and violating their due process rights.
The suit comes more than a year after the cheating scandal was first discovered and investigated.
The three were teachers at Carver when an investigation, led by the Virginia Department of Education, found that proper protocols had not been followed for several years during Standards of Learning exams at Carver Elementary School.
The Virginia Board of Education unanimously voted to withhold state accreditation for the 2018-2019 school year after the SOL cheating scandal rocked Carver Elementary.
The school’s former principal Kiwana Yates and more than half a dozen employees were all accused of improper procedures. Yates was accused of picking teachers who helped students cheat during the exams in exchange for perks.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.