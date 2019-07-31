Forecast: Humidity climbs back to mid-summer levels, rain likely in the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With an approaching cold front likely to wash out over Central Virginia, rain chances and humidity go up this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Midsummer humidity returns. Partly sunny, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance 3-10pm. A low-end threat of severe storms. Lows near 70, highs low 90s. (Rain chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows low 70s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain likely. Could get started in the late morning, with Afternoon showers and storms likely. Lows near 70, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
