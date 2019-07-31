First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to Central Virginia on Wednesday and some might turn severe. The Storm Prediction Center’s morning update places areas North of I-64 in the Slight risk of severe storms.
Richmond and the green zone on the map above is in the “Marginal” Zone. In that area the SPC thinks that “Isolated Severe Thunderstorms are Possible”
In the Yellow “Slight” Risk zone, it means “Scattered Severe storms are possible”
If these storms do turn severe, Damaging winds are the main threat today.
We don’t expect everyone to get rained on today. Although there could be severe storms, we only expect around 50% coverage of rain with the best chance of storms coming around 6-7pm in the Richmond Metro Area.
Keep your NBC12 weather app handy!
