Crews battle fire at Henrico Panera Bread

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews battled a small fire at a Henrico Panera Bread on Tuesday night.
Crews were called just after 10 p.m. to the location at Staples Mill and Parham roads, and arrived on scene a few minutes later.
Flames were visible from the roof and smoke was inside the building.
Officials said “Constructions crews were in the process of removing an oven and hood for replacement. They were using a torch to cut a piece of duct work when the inside of the duct caught on fire.”
The construction crew tried to put the fire out but were unable and called 911.
Henrico firefighters got the flames under control in about 10 minutes. There was minimal damage done to the duct and roof.
No one was injured.
The Panera Bread is located in a strip mall and no other businesses were damaged.
The Health Department will be following up with management to ensure safety before opening up again.
