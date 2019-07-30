You’ve been hacked... now what?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Billions of people were affected by data breaches and cyber attacks in 2018 according to global digital security firm Positive Technologies.
So what can you do if you are hacked?
There are 6 basic steps and you have to act fast!
- And this is a doozy. Reset all your passwords on every account.
- Take back control. Most major services and websites have procedures you can follow to recover your account if it’s been taken over.
- Sometimes hackers are just trying to launder money, so follow the cash flow to see where it’s going - you may need to file a police report, especially if your bank card’s been breached.
- If you think your credit cards are compromised, call those companies immediately. Report the problem.
- Run a credit check. Many hackers want to steal your identity, so run a check and lock it down. Make sure nothing else is compromised.
- Tell you friends. The more everyone in your life knows what’s going the less likely it is they will fall for fake requests from your compromised accounts. Just a few ways to keep your identity protected-- and to stop a hack from spreading.
And here are a few more ways to protect yourself in the latest data breach at Capital One.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.