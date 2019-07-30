911 survey asks for Richmond residents’ input

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications is asking for the public’s input on 911 services in the city.
Anyone who lives, works or studies in Richmond is eligible to participate in the survey and be entered in a drawing for a Ring Video Doorbell 2.
The survey can be completed online, but a paper version is available upon request.
Employees of the department and their family members are not eligible to win.
The survey can be found here and will up through Aug. 29.
