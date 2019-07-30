Report: UVA Medical Center best hospital in Virginia

(WWBT) - According to a new report, the University of Virginia Medical Center has been ranked No. 1 in the state.
U.S. News and World Report evaluated 120 hospitals in Virginia and 15 meet U.S. News standards.
Taking first place is UVA Medical Center, the hospital also has three adult specialties and eight pediatric specialties nationally ranked.
The rest of the rankings are as follows:
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Sentra Norfolk General Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Invoa Fairfax Hospital
- VCU Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Centra Lynchburg General
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
- Augusta Health-Fishersville
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
For a look at the full report, click here.
