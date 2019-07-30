Rental scam suspect wanted in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for running a fraudulent rental scheme.
Chesterfield police said a woman paid several hundred dollars via MoneyGram on July 3 to rent a property listed online and completed what appeared to be a rental agreement.
The man she paid the money to asked for more money for the delivery of keys to the property, making the woman realize she was being scammed.
Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect as he picked up the woman’s money July 3 at Walmart on Iron Bridge Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
