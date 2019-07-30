Rental scam suspect wanted in Chesterfield

A suspect in a rental scam is wanted by Chesterfield police. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 30, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 10:49 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for running a fraudulent rental scheme.

Chesterfield police said a woman paid several hundred dollars via MoneyGram on July 3 to rent a property listed online and completed what appeared to be a rental agreement.

The man she paid the money to asked for more money for the delivery of keys to the property, making the woman realize she was being scammed.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect as he picked up the woman’s money July 3 at Walmart on Iron Bridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Monday, July 29, 2019

