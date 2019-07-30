News to Know for July 30: Jamestown anniversary; Capital One data breach; one more dry day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off your Tuesday:
President Donald Trump will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World.
The celebration is meant to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of American democracy and free speech in Virginia’s House of Burgesses.
Several lawmakers are holding an event Tuesday to mark the “400-year evolution of African Americans” in the U.S. to protest Trump’s visit.
After one more dry day on Tuesday, shower and storm chances begin to increase Wednesday afternoon, with slow moving storms producing some localized heavy rain Thursday-Saturday.
More than 2,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power overnight due to an downed power pole.
There’s currently no information on what caused the pole to fall.
A hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, the bank said Monday as federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case.
Paige A. Thompson — who also goes by the handle “erratic” — was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers, the bank said.
A Richmond teen faces a malicious wounding charge after police say he shot a man several times with a paintball gun.
Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, was arrested July 25 for the alleged shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court.
A Richmond man said he found at least two dead ducks and an injured bird at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.
On Monday morning, crews scooped out piles of algae from Fountain Lake.
A representative for the Richmond Parks and Recreation said that they are “still investigating and not sure if it is water or not" as they have not seen any negative affects in nearby, connected lakes, nor any evidence of adverse effects on fishes that live in them.
