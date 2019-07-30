Millions of Capital One customers affected by data breach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the largest banks in the country has announced it suffered a massive data breach, exposing millions of people’s sensitive information.
Capital One said a former software engineer gained access to the system and account information from as far back as 2005.
The Virginia-based company said it discovered the hack late last month. They believe about 100 million United States customers, and 6 million more in Canada, were affected by the breach, adding that information like social security numbers, bank account numbers and even addresses were exposed.
The company says 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were compromised.
In the statement, CEO Richard Fairbank apologized for “the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”
The suspected hacker, 33-year-old Paige Thompson, was arrested earlier this month.
Account holders said they are already constantly on-guard with their accounts.
“I’m not really worried. Capital One is a real good company to be involved with, and I’m pretty sure if anything is going on, they 're going to handle it. But it really makes me aware that you never can be safe. No matter what you do, you never can be safe,” account holder James Thornhill said.
Others say as Capital One customers, they appreciate the company’s response to the incident.
“Pretty happy they got it taken care of within the amount of time that they did, to be honest. I don’t really have to worry about it, but if anything does happen, they said they’ll fix everything,” said Owen Curran.
Capital One says they expect to spend over $100 million this year to fix the issue through customer notifications, credit monitoring, tech costs and legal support. They add that they will contact affected customers and provide them free credit monitoring and ID Protection.
