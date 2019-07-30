Forecast: One more dry day before showers and storms return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After one more dry day on Tuesday, shower and storm chances begin to increase Wednesday afternoon, with slow moving storms producing some localized heavy rain Thursday-Saturday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity stays below normal for July.
WEDNESDAY: Midsummer humidity returns. Partly sunny, with scattered afternoon storms, especially west of Richmond. Lows near 70, highs low 90s. (Rain chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows low 70s,, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Lows near 70, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
