Forecast: One more dry day before showers and storms return

By Andrew Freiden | July 30, 2019 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 5:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After one more dry day on Tuesday, shower and storm chances begin to increase Wednesday afternoon, with slow moving storms producing some localized heavy rain Thursday-Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity stays below normal for July.

WEDNESDAY: Midsummer humidity returns. Partly sunny, with scattered afternoon storms, especially west of Richmond. Lows near 70, highs low 90s. (Rain chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows low 70s,, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Lows near 70, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

