Following social media controversy, 2 former Hampton University officers apply to work in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One of the police officers who parted ways from the Hampton University Police Department during an investigation into racist and misogynistic comments has been hired to work as a Petersburg officer. Another officer who was fired from the school’s police force has also applied to work in Petersburg.
Hampton University confirmed this month it fired nine officers after discovering offensive posts on social media. Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller says the officer he brought on board applied to work for Petersburg four months before that Hampton University investigation officially ended. Since none of the officers have been charged with a crime, NBC12 has chosen not to identify them.
Hampton University said its zero tolerance policy played a role in its decision to terminate nine of its police officers following “egregious violations” - offensive comments posted on social media. One officer who was being investigated left before he was fired and applied to work in Petersburg. He was just hired. Another former officer from Hampton University Police has applied to work at PPD.
"Petersburg is a place where we give everybody a chance. We’re looking for quality employees. Integrity is our business…It would be just as harmful for me to make an allegation against someone without knowing all the facts, one, and two, not being that leader that gives someone an opportunity to present them self as they truly are,” Miller added.
He says there’s an opportunity for additional sensitivity training to make sure his officers don’t cross the line.
The chief said the second former Hampton University officer’s application is currently under review by Petersburg’s Human Resources Department.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.